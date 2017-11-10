Louis C.K.: ‘These stories are true’

Warning: This article contains language some may consider offensive.

Comedian Louis C.K. has said the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him are true.

He apologized Friday after a bombshell report by the New York Times the day before cited five women who said the comedian engaged in sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he wrote.

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

C.K. went on to say that he is “remorseful” and has “tried to learn” from his irresponsible behavior.

“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with … The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else,” the statement continued.

He also apologized to the FX network, The Orchard production studio, and the cast and crew of his film, “I Love You, Daddy.”

The release of the movie, starring, written and directed by C.K., has been put on hold.

HBO announced on Thursday that C.K. will not be appearing in the upcoming “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.”

FX said in a statement that they are “very troubled” by the allegations against the comedian. Louis C.K. is the executive producer on several shows for the network, including “Better Things,” “Baskets” and “Louie.”

Additionally, Netflix announced Friday it would no longer move forward with plans for another stand up special with the comedian.

“I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother,” C.K. wrote. “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”