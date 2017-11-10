Local Music Spotlight with K’Bana Blaq on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - International recording artist, iconic entertainer and two-time Veer Magazine Award winner K’BANA BLAQ is kicking off his BLAQ REVIVAL TOUR as the headliner at The NorVa on Wednesday, November 22. Blaq originally rose to fame on the Virginia music scene as the lead male vocalist of The Fuzz Band.

Special guest singers Carlos Armon, Ashley Felder, Donald Hurtle, Glo Shine, Skye Zentz, Billy Mercury, Fellaz, Alexis Jones, TRK Band, Armani Legend, SONja, Raniah, Chavonne and Q5 are performing in the star-studded show. The event also features DJ A1, DJ Kalisemo, Imara Gabe of United Soul, Markise Heicks and Mo Band, Cartier, and Parents Against Bullying CEO Shant’a Miller.

Guest hosts include News 3 This Morning’s Jessica Larche, Dizzy and The Chocolate Milk and Waffle Show.

Tickets for THE BLAQ REVIVAL TOUR are on sale now at www.theNorVa.com.