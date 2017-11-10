× Local fitness icon challenges community to 24 hour workout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Every hour, on the hour Ashley Horner and her gym full of athletes take on another fitness challenge.

It is all in support of veterans and the event kicked off Friday morning at 9 a.m. ending Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Horner said she is going to participate in all 24 workouts as she remember the freedoms she enjoys because of the brave men and women who sacrificed life and limb to make it all possible.

Many vets were in attendance Friday morning, a few missing their legs, arms and overcoming other combat injuries. Horner sang their praises to our News 3 team saying “They don’t have the spotlight on them that I believe should be on them because they are truly inspiring. They got to a point in their life where they could give up of keep going and they kept going.”

News 3 spoke to Daniel Crane, a US Air Force vet wounded overseas about five years ago. He lost his right arm after being shot at point blank range and though he has lost so much he wanted to contribute to the veteran community by being a part of the workout going on in Virginia Beach.

“For me its everything, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else either I’m in the fight, which I cant anymore because I’m a disabled veteran this is my way of being in that community still,” said Crane.

The 24 hour workout is open to anyone who wants to join in. She welcomes non-athletes to stop by as well and support the men and women sweating it out, in honor of Veterans Day.

To learn more and find out how to participate click here. Who knows, you might see some of the News 3 team out there with you.