How the holidays are starting at Norfolk Premium Outlets on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Premium Outlets is spreading cheer during the center’s Holiday Celebration Friday, November 10 - Saturday, November 11 with entertainment, activities and sightings of Santa’s crew. Family-friendly performances and musical entertainment will get guests in the spirit throughout the weekend.

Presented by Norfolk Premium Outlets

premiumoutlets.com/norfolk

Friday, November 10

The Adrian Project and DJ Kurt - 5 p.m.

Lauren Duski (Runner-up in NBC’s 2017 season of “The Voice”) - 6:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting - 6:55 p.m.

Strolling Entertainment - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children will find face painters, balloon artists, elf stilt walkers and Santa’s Elves throughout the center.

Saturday, November 11

CAMMO (Center for American Military Music Opportunities) - Noon to 1 p.m.

Doorway Singers Holiday Show - 1:30 – 2 p.m.

The Jangling Reinharts - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Elf Academy (throughout the center) - Noon to 5 p.m.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: The North Pole (near The Play Area) - Noon to 5 p.m.

Strolling Entertainment - Noon to 5 p.m.

Elfis Costello will entertain shoppers with juggling, interactive fun, magic and comedy that is fun for the whole family.