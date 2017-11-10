How the holidays are starting at Norfolk Premium Outlets on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Premium Outlets is spreading cheer during the center’s Holiday Celebration Friday, November 10 - Saturday, November 11 with entertainment, activities and sightings of Santa’s crew. Family-friendly performances and musical entertainment will get guests in the spirit throughout the weekend.
Friday, November 10
The Adrian Project and DJ Kurt - 5 p.m.
Lauren Duski (Runner-up in NBC’s 2017 season of “The Voice”) - 6:30 p.m.
Tree Lighting - 6:55 p.m.
Strolling Entertainment - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Children will find face painters, balloon artists, elf stilt walkers and Santa’s Elves throughout the center.
Saturday, November 11
CAMMO (Center for American Military Music Opportunities) - Noon to 1 p.m.
Doorway Singers Holiday Show - 1:30 – 2 p.m.
The Jangling Reinharts - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Elf Academy (throughout the center) - Noon to 5 p.m.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: The North Pole (near The Play Area) - Noon to 5 p.m.
Strolling Entertainment - Noon to 5 p.m.
Elfis Costello will entertain shoppers with juggling, interactive fun, magic and comedy that is fun for the whole family.