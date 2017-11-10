Here’s to the Heroes: Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – This week we’re saying thank you to our first responders!

The Chesapeake Fire Department was founded in 1963 and is made up of 15 stations with three specialty teams.

They offer fire protection and emergency medical services to over 200,000 residents.

Recently, the department was awarded the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold PLUS Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks for the fourth year in a row.

