Hampton Roads cities come together to put on a Veterans Day parade

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. – The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO) will hosts the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The parade route will start from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Atlantic Avenue at 9 a.m. and it will go to 19th Street to at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial.

For over thirty years, the HRCVO has been coordinating the Veterans Day Parade and associated events, the Virginia is for Lovers website said.

​​​More than 100 units have signed up for this year’s parade!

The Veterans Day Parade is brought to the public by the Department of Veterans Affairs National Veterans Day Committee and the mayors of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.