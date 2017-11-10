Give back at Norfolk Premium Outlets’ Operation Homefront Holiday Toy Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Premium Outlets has teamed up with Operation Homefront to host a Holiday Toy Drive from November 10 - December 1.

Guests are encouraged to visit the outlets to donate an unwrapped toy with a $10 value or more.

The donations will be delivered directly to children of lower-income military families and personnel stationed in the Norfolk area whose holiday celebrations may be compromised due to their family's service and dedication.

Norfolk Premium Outlets kicks off their holiday season with their Holiday Celebration on November 10 and 11. The toy drive will begin and a local Operation Homefront veteran will assist Santa and Mrs. Claus with the lighting of the center's Christmas tree!