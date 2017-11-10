× First Warning Traffic – Friday road work and weekend closure at the High Rise

HIGH RISE BRIDGE 2-HOUR CLOSURE: 3 A.M. TO 5 A.M. SATURDAY

Traffic will be detoured to Military Highway/Gilmerton Bridge

CHESAPEAKE – The High Rise Bridge will close to traffic from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, November 11, for maintenance and an on-demand opening for a vessel to pass. Motorists will be detoured to the Gilmerton Bridge via Military Highway.

Prior to the full two-hour closure, traffic at the High Rise Bridge will be stopped intermittently for up to 20 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday. Motorists will be detoured to the Gilmerton Bridge via Military Highway.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 5-11

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Closures on Friday and Saturday night will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m. as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 250B) on November 10, 11



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:

Single-lane closures I-664 south from MMMBT to Pughsville Road. November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



I-64, High Rise Bridge:

East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 8-11 between midnight and 5 a.m.

East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 12-13 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 17 north/south November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 164, Portsmouth: Single-lane and ramp closures as follows:

Alternating lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 5-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures November 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 – November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

U.S. 13 South, Eastern Shore:

Single-lane closures at Occohannock Neck Rd. November 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County: