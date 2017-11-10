First Warning Traffic – Friday road work and weekend closure at the High Rise
HIGH RISE BRIDGE 2-HOUR CLOSURE: 3 A.M. TO 5 A.M. SATURDAY
Traffic will be detoured to Military Highway/Gilmerton Bridge
CHESAPEAKE – The High Rise Bridge will close to traffic from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, November 11, for maintenance and an on-demand opening for a vessel to pass. Motorists will be detoured to the Gilmerton Bridge via Military Highway.
Prior to the full two-hour closure, traffic at the High Rise Bridge will be stopped intermittently for up to 20 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday. Motorists will be detoured to the Gilmerton Bridge via Military Highway.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 5-11
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment I
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Closures on Friday and Saturday night will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m. as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 250B) on November 10, 11
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:
- Single-lane closures I-664 south from MMMBT to Pughsville Road.
- November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- November 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- November 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 8-11 between midnight and 5 a.m.
- East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 12-13 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Route 17 north/south November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 164, Portsmouth: Single-lane and ramp closures as follows:
- Alternating lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 5-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures November 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 – November 17. Signed detour will be in place.
U.S. 13 South, Eastern Shore:
- Single-lane closures at Occohannock Neck Rd. November 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:
- Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Single-lane closures at Bypass Road November 6-10 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.