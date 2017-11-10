× First Warning Forecast: Freezing Temps And Sunshine

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight Friday to 10 AM Saturday for all of eastern Virginia and most of eastern NC.

We’re sitting in the 50s and 60s across the area but will continue to drop through the afternoon and evening. We will reach the 20s and 30s overnight with gusty winds up to 30 mph. With the windchill we will feel like the low 20s in some spots. There is a freeze warning for all of us starting at midnight until tomorrow at 10 am.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to the high 20s and low 30s but with lots of sunshine. We will continue to be breezy with wind coming from the northeast 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will be a little warmer. We will reach a high of 56 with only a 10% chance of rain. Clouds will start to roll in by the afternoon leaving us partly cloudy.

Next week we will be more around normal. Highs will be in the high 50s and low 60s. We will stay mainly dry with the highest rain chance being Monday at 20%.

Today: AM Clearing, Cool, Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 15-25G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.