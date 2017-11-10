Chesapeake Regional Healthcare holds job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is looking for people to fill positions at their hospitals at its job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lifestyle Center on 800 Battlefield Blvd.

CRH said in a release that it wants its employees to, “become more than just a number and join an organization that offers rewarding careers and benefits supporting flexibility and work-life balance.”

There will be a variety of non – clinical and clinical positions available, and those interested can register at: https://info.chesapeakeregional.com/careers

To learn more or to apply for an open position, please visit our website at https://ChesapeakeRegional.com/careers