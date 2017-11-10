Chesapeake Police looking for suspects in a liquor store burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake are looking for three men that they suspect robbed an ABC Store in the town on Nov. 6.

The ABC Store located at the 200 S Battlefield Blvd. reported that several bottles of vodka costing in all $650 were grabbed from the store.

The men were caught on camera breaking in and robbing the ABC store, which is located at the top of the story.

Police say that the men fled the scene on foot after robbing the store, and are asking for those that may know anything to call their department at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.