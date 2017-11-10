× 9th Annual Tidewater Autism Summit to be held at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

If you have a loved one with autism, there is an upcoming event you will not want to miss.

The 9th Annual Tidewater Autism Summit will be taking place in about a week.

Last year more than a thousand people came out for the event.

The summit gives families a chance to learn about a variety of service providers under one roof, including speech therapists and ABA providers.

This year they’ll also have three breakout sessions which will focus on medicaid waivers, the transition from childhood to adulthood and information about guardianship.

There will also be a lot going on for kids to enjoy.

“Rip Tide will be there, Snoopy will be there, we’ve got a bounce house, bubble land, we’ve got the Teeny Tiny Farm petting zoo. Every child that comes gets a free toy just for showing up. It’s free admission. We don’t charge the vendors, we don’t charge the families and our goal in this event is to allow families to come out as a family unit and to celebrate their autism and hopefully find some better services to make their life a little easier moving forward in the coming year,” said Mark Llobell, a founding member of the Virginia Autism Project.

The summit will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Shack on 8th at the Oceanfront.

The Tidewater Autism Summit is sponsored by Virginia Autism Project (VAP), Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT), the Autism Society of Tidewater and other leaders in the local autism community.

Click here for more information.