757 Showdown: King’s Fork blasts Jamestown in playoff opener 70-7

SUFFOLK, Va. - Maybe King's Fork would still be riding high off of last week's win over Oscar Smith? Nope. Maybe they would overlook an eighth-seed Jamestown team? Absolutely not.

The Bulldogs reeled off their ninth straight win in dominating fashion in the opening round of the Class 4, Region A playoffs with a 70-7 win over the Eagles. The win marked nine straight victories for King's Fork.

Darran Butts was a game-breaker. A first quarter rushing touchdown was followed up with a second quarter receiving touchdown run to put the Eagles away before they could get things going.

"We didn't look at them like 'just because they're 2-and-8, they were a light opponent," Butts told News 3 after the game. "We always treat our opponents the same out here, like it was Oscar Smith and we put our heart on the field so we just take it one game at a time."

King's Fork will host Smithfield next Friday.