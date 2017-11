NORFOLK, Va. – Walmart has released their 2017 Black Friday ad!

The store’s deals will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You’ll be able to shop online all day on Friday, but there’s no guarantee on the availability of the items online!

Happy shopping!

