Virginia Department of Corrections seeking to hire more veterans

RICHMOND – With Veterans Day approaching, the Virginia Department of Corrections wants veterans to know there are employment opportunities available for them when they return to civilian life.

VADOC is looking to hire at least 100 more veterans within the next year, the department said Thursday.

After beginning its partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services through the V3 (Virginia Values Veterans) initiative in 2015, VADOC is now the largest state employer of military veterans. It has hired more than 480 veterans since the partnership began.

“Veterans bring a wealth of talent, skills and training to any job, and they are well-suited to our mission of public safety,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “Their capabilities, competence and ability to communicate often make veterans a natural fit for the Department.”

Corrections officer positions aren’t the only opportunities available within VADOC. Clarke says employees in a wide range of fields – including education, welding, dentistry, project management and medicine – are needed.

Virginia’s population of veterans in the workforce ranks fourth in the United States at 476,000. For comparison, the total Virginia population ranks 12th nationwide at 8.4 million.

