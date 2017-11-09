Virginia ABC stores offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals and more!

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Commission is getting into the holiday spirit and offering a few great deals during the month of November!

They’ll kick off the savings with what they’re calling “Door Buster Days” from November 13-15, offering 15-20% off some of their best-selling products in the 1.75L size.

On Black Friday, November 24, Virginia ABC stores will also offer a great deal. If you spend between $75 and $100, you’ll receive 15% off your entire purchase! Spend more than $100 and you’ll receive 20% off!

Then on Cyber Monday, November 27, you can shop at Virginia ABC online for 20% off select products!

Happy shopping and drink responsibly!