Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of clouds and rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Advisory until 3 PM today for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected during the hours surrounding midday high tide.

***Freeze Watch Friday night to Saturday morning for most of inland VA and NC.

Another soggy day… Expect overcast skies again today with more rain. Showers will be widespread this morning and become more scattered this afternoon. Temperatures will try to warm to near 60 this afternoon. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding again today near our early afternoon high tide. Most areas will see “minor” level flooding. Showers will taper off this evening and clouds will clear out overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns on Friday but even cooler air moves in. Highs will struggle to reach 50 and it will feel even cooler with winds gusting to near 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s. Many of our inland areas will see freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rina expected to become post-tropical later today. Rina is centered about 330 miles ESE of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving NNE at 23 mph. This general motion with a significant increase in forward speed is expected today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today and dissipate by Friday.

5:00 AM AST Thu Nov 9

Location: 44.5°N 47.0°W

Moving: NNE at 23 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 9th

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

