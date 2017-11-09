TCC hosting maritime, manufacturing job fair

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Tidewater Community College will be hosting its Maritime, Manufacturing, Industries/Trades Career Fair and Hiring Event on Nov. 16.

The event is open to the public, and will be held in the gymnasium of the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Those interested in the career fair should come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Network. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.

For additional information, call 757-822-7228.