Taking action for your money: hot and not-so-hot stocks

CEO and Founder of Carlson Financial Carl Carlson is bringing you tips on how to take action for your money.

This week he is going over which stocks are up and which took a dip.

Snapchat stock is down big this week since the announcement of large miss on revenues and profits. Carlson said it looks like they may struggle for a while with Instagram giving them lots of competition.

He said it might be time to consider Twitter stock, they have been hovering at a low price for a couple of years. Carlson thinks the 280 characters is a very positive move as well as the president helping make the platform more mainstream.

Finally, he said to watch for Uber IPO which might bring some opportunity.