Suffolk’s Sterling McGee returns home, competes for USCAA men’s soccer national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If top-seeded Bryant and Stratton College of Syracuse, NY feels right at home this weekend in Hampton Roads, it’s not only because the Bobcats played in the USCAA National Championships in Virginia Beach last year.

Bryant and Stratton freshman forward Sterling McGee is a graduate of Suffolk’s Nansemond River High School.

“Sterling, his mom and his whole family were here to watch us in last year’s National Championships,” Bobcats head coach Nick Dimitrievski told News 3. McGee’s mother, Angela Barclift-McGee, is the Dean of Instruction for Bryant and Stratton’s Hampton campus.

“I have the opportunity to interact with guys who have a passion for soccer from all over the globe,” Sterling told News 3. “Each player is committed to getting better each and every practice. Since being on the team I can truly say I have grown as a soccer player and I credit that to my coaches.”

In nine games this season, while playing a reserve role on a veteran-laden squad, McGee scored three goals on just four shots.

“Sterling is earning his doctorate degree from our older, more experienced players,” Coach Dimitrievski said. Dimitrievski added McGee’s mother invited not only the Bobcats men’s soccer team, but also the women’s soccer team and cross country team to the family’s house while the athletes are in town for the USCAA National Championships.

The Bryant and Stratton soccer team only conceded two goals all season. Unbeaten on the year, the Bobcats are hoping to play in their third straight national title match. They’ve lost the last two championships (2015, 2016) on penalty kicks.

“USCAA is a first class operation,” Dimitrievski added. “From the banquet to the level of play to the facilities, we look forward to returning every year.”

Bryant and Stratton defeated Cleary, 2-0 Thursday in the first stage of pool play. McGee played 10 minutes in the victory.

The Bobcats play NHTI Friday at 4:45pm. Should BSC advance as the Pool A winner, it would play the Pool D winner Sunday in the national semi-finals.

Final: BSC Bobcats (2) Cleary University (0) Scoring Summary:

0:48 BSC GOAL by Uros Momic #9 assist by Mathieu LeRoux #36.

72:00 BSC GOAL by Connor McGoldrick #26 assist by Zino Zampach #10 Join us tomorrow at 4:45pm to watch the Bobcats back in action as they take on NHTI! pic.twitter.com/4sFcst6MFV — BSC Bobcats (@BSCBobcats) November 9, 2017

You can follow all the action by visiting the USCAA Fall Championship Week website. Statistics will be available for each game of the tournament. With streaming of games to begin in the semi-finals and finals.