Second baby born on USNS Comfort since arriving in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PR – The crew of the USNS Comfort welcomed a baby boy on November 3, the second baby to be born on the ship since it arrived in Puerto Rico.

Isaias Valerio-Fonseca was born via C-section to mother, Yaritza Valerio and father, Luis Borja, a U.S. Navy veteran. He arrived at 1:38 p.m., weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

The couple arrived at the USNS Comfort the day before the baby’s birth, having traveled from Humacao, Puerto Rico, over an hour away.

“We knew that the Comfort was here,” said Borja. “As a former Sailor I know the quality of the naval hospitals. So I didn’t want to take any chances, we just came here. So we drove all the way from Humacao to San Juan.”

Borja praised the quality of care and treatment given by the Comfort’s crew, as well as the importance of his new son being born on a Navy ship.

“He will know about this. Someday, he will know about this. Of course he will know I was a Sailor and I will tell him he born on a Navy vessel,” said Borja, who also served aboard the USS Enterprise (CVN 65), explaining how his baby boy had honors rendered on the naval ship. “He was never in the Navy and he got more honors than I did.”

Valerio says she will always remember how she has been treated on the Comfort and thanks the staff.

“We have been treated well, very well,” said Valerio. “This one, this delivery, this experience is way better that the first one. Here at a naval hospital, we have been treated well and received quality care.”

The Comfort remains moored pier side in San Juan providing medical assistance to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

