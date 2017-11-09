× Operation: Love Reunited – Free photo sessions for service members and their families

Giving military families memories to last a lifetime.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Providing memories to service members with free photo sessions is the mission started by photographer, Tonne Lawrence in 2006.

"Giving back to those who want nothing more than to come home." The world wide network of photographers volunteering their time have provided photo sessions for thousands of families. Local photographer Judith Soule who owns Fresh Look Photography has been providing memories for military families through OpLove for almost six years here in Hampton Roads.

Anyone in the service can sign up for a free session. They are also looking for local photographers who want to give back by volunteering their time as well.

Military families, request a photographer HERE

Photographers, sign up to volunteer HERE

For more information click HERE