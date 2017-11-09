Man critically injured in Newport News auto-pedestrian crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is suffering from life threatening injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash at Denbigh Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:31 p.m. and were advised that a man was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Warwick Boulevard.

Paramedics too the man to a local hospital for treatment. The female driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

The man’s age and identity are unknown at this time. The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating the incident.

