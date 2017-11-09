× Local church leaders take action to help those with mental illnesses after shooting in Texas

CHESAPEAKE, VA – In light of the Texas church tragedy that happened on Sunday, November 5 and the suspect who allegedly killed 26 people, the Tidewater Pastoral Counseling Services is hosting a “Soul Shop” on Thursday, November 9.

They’re teaching members of clergy, or local church leaders how to respond to people who are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts.

“Churches are the number one place that people seek help for mental illness,” according to the Health Services Research Journal. “One in four people suffering from mental illness feel more comfortable talking with a member of clergy.”

Stay with News 3 for more updates on this story.