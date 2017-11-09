Former convicted felon pleads guilty to robbing Wells Fargo in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A seven-time convicted felon plead guilty to charges stemming form a bank robbery that he committed at the Wells Fargo Bank in Newport News.

Carl E. Knightor, 33, went into a Wells Fargo Bank in Newport News with his face covered and demanded money from a bank teller, say officials.

The robbery happen on Nov. 18, 2016 and after the teller gave Knightor money, he stated that it was not enough, and the teller handed him more money from a second drawer.

Police say that Knightnor fled the bank with a total of $5,368 and got into a taxi. The money Knightnor stole contained a GPS tracker, and law enforcement tracked the signal. Knightor was apprehended minutes later in the back seat of a taxi with the money from the bank robbery.

Knightnor, who has seven prior felony convictions, including possession of a sawed off shotgun and grand larceny, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on February 26, 2018.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.