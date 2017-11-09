× First Warning Traffic – Thursday morning bridge openings and road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 9:30 AM

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 5-11

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Closures on Friday and Saturday night will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 6-10, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m. as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 250B) on November 10, 11 I-64 west on-ramp from Route 143 on November 8-9 I-64 west on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard east on November 9-10



Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 5-9 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on November 5-9 I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A) on November 5-9

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 5-9, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-64 west/east November 6-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:

Single-lane closures I-664 south from MMMBT to Pughsville Road. November 6-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



I-64, High Rise Bridge:

East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 8-11 between midnight and 5 a.m.

East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 12-13 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Route 17, James River Bridge:

Route 17 south single-lane closures November 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 17 north/south November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 164, Portsmouth: Single-lane and ramp closures as follows:

Alternating lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 5-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564, Norfolk:

I-564 east single-lane closure at Hampton Boulevard exits from November 5-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 west dual-lane closure at Terminal overpass from November 5-9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange November 6-9 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 9 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures November 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close November 6-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 – November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

U.S. 13 South, Eastern Shore:

Single-lane closures at Occohannock Neck Rd. November 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:

Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closures at Bypass Road November 6-10 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 p.m. November 6 and ending no later than noon November 10 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

November 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 301 South, Greensville County: Single-lane closures at Otterdam Road. One lane will remain open at all times:

November 6-11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

–

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during overnight closures on November 5-10

NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and roads to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:

I-64 west off-ramp to Jefferson Avenue (exit 250B): November 10, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64 west on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard on November 9, from 8 p.m to 5 a.m.

on November 9, from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on November 5-9, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

on November 5-9, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) on November 5-9, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Westbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis (VA-105W) and Jefferson Ave (VA-143)

Take Exit 247 to Yorktown Road

Turn right onto Yorktown Road (Route 238)

Turn right onto Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Continue straight to Fort Eustis Boulevard

Westbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west:

Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue (VA-143) through Yorktown Road (Rt. 238)

Take the exit on the right and follow signs for I-64 west

Eastbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west:

Continue straight on Jefferson Ave

Turn right onto Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 W)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east

Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 E)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Eastbound traffic on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to I-64 west:

Continue east on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Turn left onto Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Take the immediate exit on the left onto I-64 west

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

I-64 west (exit 242A) ramp closure:

Take Exit 238 to Route 143 east

Take the I-64 east on-ramp

Follow signs to exit 242A to Route 199 west

I-64 east (exit 242A) ramp closure:

Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp

From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp

Follow Route 199 east to the I-64 east on-ramp

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I: Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 6-10, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II: Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)