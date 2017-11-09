First Warning Traffic – Thursday morning bridge openings and road closures
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM
Coleman Bridge 9:30 AM
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 5-11
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment I
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Closures on Friday and Saturday night will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 6-10, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m. as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 250B) on November 10, 11
- I-64 west on-ramp from Route 143 on November 8-9
- I-64 west on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard east on November 9-10
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 5-9 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on November 5-9
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A) on November 5-9
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 5-9, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 west/east November 6-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:
- Single-lane closures I-664 south from MMMBT to Pughsville Road.
- November 6-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- November 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- November 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 8-11 between midnight and 5 a.m.
- East/West Three 20-minute stoppages November 12-13 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- November 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge:
- Route 17 south single-lane closures November 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Route 17 north/south November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 164, Portsmouth: Single-lane and ramp closures as follows:
- Alternating lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 5-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
- I-564 east single-lane closure at Hampton Boulevard exits from November 5-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 west dual-lane closure at Terminal overpass from November 5-9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange November 6-9 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 9 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures November 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close November 6-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 – November 17. Signed detour will be in place.
U.S. 13 South, Eastern Shore:
- Single-lane closures at Occohannock Neck Rd. November 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:
- Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. November 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Single-lane closures at Bypass Road November 6-10 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. November 6 and ending no later than noon November 10 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
U.S. 301 South, Greensville County: Single-lane closures at Otterdam Road. One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 6-11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT
Detours will be in place during overnight closures on November 5-10
NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and roads to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Jefferson Avenue (exit 250B):
- November 10, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- I-64 west on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard on November 9, from 8 p.m to 5 a.m.
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on November 5-9, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) on November 5-9, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
Westbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis (VA-105W) and Jefferson Ave (VA-143)
- Take Exit 247 to Yorktown Road
- Turn right onto Yorktown Road (Route 238)
- Turn right onto Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)
- Continue straight to Fort Eustis Boulevard
Westbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west:
- Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue (VA-143) through Yorktown Road (Rt. 238)
- Take the exit on the right and follow signs for I-64 west
Eastbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west:
- Continue straight on Jefferson Ave
- Turn right onto Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 W)
- Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east
- Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 E)
- Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west
Eastbound traffic on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to I-64 west:
- Continue east on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)
- Turn left onto Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)
- Take the immediate exit on the left onto I-64 west
I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:
- Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)
- Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour
- Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit
I-64 west (exit 242A) ramp closure:
- Take Exit 238 to Route 143 east
- Take the I-64 east on-ramp
- Follow signs to exit 242A to Route 199 west
I-64 east (exit 242A) ramp closure:
- Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west
- Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west
Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal
- Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west
- Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp
Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp
- From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp
- Follow Route 199 east to the I-64 east on-ramp
Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:
Segment I: Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 5-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 6-10, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Segment II: Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247)
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 5-9 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 5-9, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.