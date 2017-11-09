× First Warning Forecast: Drying Out But Dropping Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Advisory until 3 PM today for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected during the hours surrounding midday high tide.

***Freeze Watch Friday night to Saturday morning for most of inland VA and NC.

By tomorrow morning we finally see a break from the rain but temperatures plummet. We will wake up to clear skies a 0% chance of rain, but temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s to start off the day. By the afternoon we will only hit the high 40s and low 50s but we will have lots of sunshine. Wind will pick up from the north 15-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Friday night into Saturday morning is when we will have the coldest temperatures.

We will start off Saturday in the 30s and only warm into the 40s by Saturday afternoon! There will be lots of sunshine once again with a 0% chance of rain.

We warm up as we head into Saturday with highs in the 50s and rain chances sneak back in by Monday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rina is now post-tropical. Rina is centered about 330 miles ESE of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving NNE at 23 mph. This general motion with a significant increase in forward speed is expected today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today and dissipate by Friday.

11:00 AM AST Thu Nov 9

Location: 47.0°N 45.5°W

Moving: NE at 40 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph