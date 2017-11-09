College application fees waived for some high school seniors during Virginia College Application Week

NORFOLK, Va. – College application fees will be waived for some area high school seniors during Virginia College Application Week, November 13 – 17.

Throughout the week, seniors from 65 participating high schools are given the opportunity to learn about higher education options and apply with application fees waived.

In 2016, over 10,000 applications were submitted to institutions throughout the event week.

Schools that are invited to participate in the program serve a student population where 50% or more are eligible for free or reduced price lunch.

Participating local high schools are:

Achieveable Dream HS – Newport News

Booker T. Washington HS – Norfolk

Denbigh HS – Newport News

Granby HS – Norfolk

Hampton HS – Hampton

Heritage HS – Newport News

I.C. Norcom HS – Portsmouth

Lake Taylor HS – Norfolk

Nandua HS – Accomack Co.

Northampton HS – Northampton Co.

Norview HS – Norfolk

Phoebus HS – Hampton

Warwick HS – Newport News

Woodrow Wilson HS – Portsmouth

Click here for more information from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia