CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake are looking for two men that are suspects in a grand larceny case that happen in the Greenbrier area of the city on September 11.

The two suspects stole a 55 inch TV worth $700 dollars from a department store before driving off in a colored 4-door sedan, say officials.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals they are encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.