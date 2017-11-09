Bodacious Bazaar and Wine Festival coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Friday through Sunday, November 10-12, 300 quality crafters, vendors, artists and local businesses will attend the Bodacious Bazaar and Wine Festival.

The three-day shopping extravaganza taking place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center will be turned into a marketplace featuring upscale gifts, gourmet foods, fine art, and more.

The Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance for kids that will be attending the event.

This year, the Fort Monroe Foundation will host the Bodacious Bazaar Wine Festival with selections being provided by several Virginia wineries. Cost is $10 additional to the entrance fee for those wanting to drink.

Several local nonprofit organizations will have booth space at this year’s Bodacious Bazaar, including the American Red Cross, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Fort Monroe Foundation.

For more information on the Bodacious Bazaar, check out www.bodaciousbazaar.com.

Bodacious Bazaar

Friday, November 10- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost

$10 Adults for two days

$7 Adults for one day

$4 Children 12 years-old and under

Children in strollers are free.