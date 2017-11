YORK COUNTY, Va. – A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in York County on Monday.

Virginia State Police say 73-year-old Wanda Cranford Fields walked into the path of a 2016 Ford Fiesta on eastbound Bypass Road around 6:22 p.m. Monday evening.

Fields was taken to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond where she died of her injuries on Tuesday.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was not injured.

No charges are pending.