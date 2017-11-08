× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 AM to 3 PM today for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected during the hours surrounding midday high tide.

A messy Wednesday… Today will be a gloomy, soggy, cool, and blustery day. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon. We will see overcast skies with on and off showers all day. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible but most of the rain will be light. Wind will pick up today, mainly from the north at 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 20+ possible. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near our midday high tide. Most areas will see “minor” level flooding. Clouds and showers will continue tonight with lows in the low 50s.

Clouds and showers will continue tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies again Thursday with on and off showers. Temperatures will warm slightly, with highs near 60. Another round of tidal flooding is expected near the early afternoon high tide Thursday.

Sunshine returns on Friday but even cooler air moves in. Highs will struggle to reach 50 with lows falling into the 30s. Many of our inland areas will see freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (60%), Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (40%), Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rina gains strength but is moving quickly toward the north Atlantic. Rina is centered about 705 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving north at 20 mph. A turn toward the NNE is expected by this afternoon, followed by a rapid NE motion on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through tonight before weakening begins on Thursday. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight or early Thursday morning.

5:00 AM AST Wed Nov 8

Location: 37.1°N 48.4°W

Moving: N at 20 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 8th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway, Richmond, Chesterfield Co, Hanover Co – Hail 0.75″-1.25″

