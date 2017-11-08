× VDOT to hold meeting Wednesday on I-64 Express Lanes

NORFOLK, Va. – A reminder for drivers, VDOT will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday about the new Express Lanes coming to I-64.

Starting in December, VODT will convert HOV lanes into Express Lanes between 564 and 264.

Express Lanes, will allow cars carrying just one person to enter during high traffic times, if they pay a toll using an E-Z pass.

Vehicles with two or more people inside will still get to use the lanes for free, if they get an E-Z Pass Flex.

VDOT stresses the lanes will be optional and the agency hopes it`ll clear up traffic.

The lanes will be free for everyone outside of two four-hour periods each day.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at Princess Anne High School from 5p.m. to 7p.m.

The public is invited to see a presentation about the new lanes and learn more about E-ZPass and E-ZPass Flex transponders which will be required to use the lanes during operating hours.