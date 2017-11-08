VA Opera previews Puccini’s “first Spaghetti Western” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Considered the “first Spaghetti Western,” Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla del West) highlights the rigors of the mid-1800’s California mining rush and depicts the rough and tumble world of the Wild West.

Find out how you can win tickers from WTKR HERE.

AND...

For Buy-one-Get-one-FREE offer for shows in Norfolk:

Use Promo Code: FanciullaBOGO

Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West

November 10, 12 & 14, 2017

Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Presented by Virginia Opera

(866) 673.7282

VaOpera.org