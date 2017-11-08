VA Opera previews Puccini’s “first Spaghetti Western” on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - Considered the “first Spaghetti Western,” Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla del West) highlights the rigors of the mid-1800’s California mining rush and depicts the rough and tumble world of the Wild West.
Find out how you can win tickers from WTKR HERE.
AND...
For Buy-one-Get-one-FREE offer for shows in Norfolk:
Use Promo Code: FanciullaBOGO
Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West
November 10, 12 & 14, 2017
Harrison Opera House, Norfolk
Presented by Virginia Opera
(866) 673.7282
VaOpera.org