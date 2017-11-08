United Way offering free HRT bus passes to disabled veterans

NORFOLK, Va. – The United Way of South Hampton Roads‘ Mission United initiative is offering disabled veterans the opportunity to get around town a bit easier.

Starting Veterans Day, local disabled veterans without adequate transportation can apply for free HRT bus passes.

The opportunity is thanks to a partnership between the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Mission United Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Transit and Norfolk Southern.

“Transportation is one of the top five requested services Mission United gets from our local veterans in need. It is especially vital for the disabled vets, so they can get to their healthcare providers. We owe it to them, after all the sacrifices they’ve made for us,” says United Way of South Hampton Roads President and CEO, Carol McCormack. “We want to thank Norfolk Southern for providing a grant that will make this happen, as well as for their

compassionate corporate leadership.”

To qualify for the free bus pass, the disabled veteran must:

• Be honorably discharged from any branch of the Armed Forces

• Provide a copy of DD 214 or certifying veteran status

• Meet specific income qualifications – to learn if you are eligible, talk to a Mission United case manager

To apply, interested candidates must call a Mission United case manager to get the one-page, HRT Discounted Fare Application.

Mission United case managers are available at 757-858-7777, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After business hours, requests to start the free bus pass application process can be left on Mission United’s voice mail. Online requests to start the process can also be made any time at missionunited-hr.org/get-help. Case managers will return all requests for help during business hours.

The cost for the free bus passes will be covered through a generous grant received from Norfolk Southern.