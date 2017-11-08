Taylor Swift’s new album tracklist is out

We are one day closer to the release of Taylor Swift’s eagerly awaited new album and now we know what will be on it.

Swift posted the official tracklist Tuesday night after it leaked on social media.

The 15 songs on “Reputation” are:

​1. “…Ready for It?”

2. “End Game” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)

3. “I Did Something Bad”

4. “Don’t Blame Me”

5. “Delicate”

6. “Look What You Made Me Do”

7. “So It Goes…”

8. “Gorgeous”

9. “Getaway Car”

10. “King of My Heart”

11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12. “Dress”

13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14. “Call It What You Want”

15. “New Years Day”

The single “End Game,” which will feature Ed Sheeran and rapper Future, marks the second time Swift has collaborated with the “Shape of You” singer.

Sheeran and Swift last worked together on Swift’s single “Everything Has Changed,” which was released in 2013 as a single off of her “Red” album.

“Reputation” is Swift’s sixth studio album and is set to drop Friday.

Fans are waiting to see if the music will pop up on streaming services at the same time.

Some executives from major streaming services told The New York Times in a story published Monday that they are not expecting “Reputation” to be available right away for streaming.

In 2014, Swift famously pulled her song catalog from Spotify and also spoke about her views that artists and songwriters were not fairly compensated by the streaming services.