Police seek help identifying Hampton Metro PCS robbers

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help identifying three suspects in connection with the robbery of a Metro PCS.

It happened on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at the store in the 3400 block of West Mercury Blvd.

According to police, the three robbers came into the store, pulled out guns and demanded money.

After taking the cash, the robbers ran out of the store.

No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a silver zipper and white drawstrings, black jeans and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a dark hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes with white soles. The third is described as a black male, last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black athletic pants with white stripes, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.