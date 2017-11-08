Newport News Police push for community safety with “Chief on the Go”

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are making efforts to get to know the community better.

Acting Police Chief Mike Grinstead will be in one of the police department’s special vehicles to welcome citizens on Wednesday.

He will be on the tour bus to answer any questions or concerns from the public.

The community is invited to stop by from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the 700 block of 34th Street near Marshall Court.

News 3 will be at the event and will have the full story on News 3 at 4 p.m.