Man to be sentenced for involvement in death of Chesapeake teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 20-year-old Andarion McInnis will find out how much time he will spend in jail after being found guilty for his involved in the death of a Chesapeake teen.

In August, a jury found McInnis guilty of robbery and firearms charges for the May 2016 killing.

Police said 18-year-old Bryant Austin Cueto was killed in the parking lot of an Applebee’s restaurant in the 1700 block of General Booth Boulevard on May 1st, 2016.

Chesapeake Public Schools confirmed that he was a student at Grassfield High School.

Court documents state the teen was shot and killed over $350 worth of Xanax.

Another teen is also charged in connection with the shooting.

The jury found McInnis not guilty on the charge of first-degree murder.

