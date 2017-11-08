Man sentenced in involvement of teens death gets 28 years

VIRGINIA BEACH Va.- “They gave him a second chance for what? So he can go out on the street and kill someone again,” Johanson said.

Cueto was shot outside of the Applebee’s parking lot on General Booth Boulevard on May 1, 2016.

According to search warrants, he was shot over $350 worth of Xanax.

The jury wanted to sentence Andarion Mcinnis to 48 years.

The judge said the sentencing shocked the court and reduce his time to 28 years behind bars.

“He wanted a second chance and the judge gave it to him but if you look at it the way that I am looking at it Bryant Austin Cueto does not get a second chance,” Hannah Johanson said.

Mcinnis received 15 years for robbery, 5 years for conspiracy, 3 years for use of a firearm during a murder and 3 years for use of a firearm during a robbery.

A decision Cuetos ex-girlfriend says shocked everyone.

“A gun or not regardless the evidence proves that he told Jaquan Wilson to shoot Bryant, “ Johanson said.

Mcinnis took the stand telling the room he is a leader but was a follower for a short time. He called the situation a lesson.

The Mcinnis family watched as their son was sentenced. His mother Janice Mcinnis says his involvement doesn’t fit the time he was given.

“All I can say is I am sorry for what happened to your son but I have a son also and I want him to come home because what they said he did I know he did not do,” Janice Mcinnis said.

In court Mcinnis’s parents stood up asking the judge for mercy, saying their son had completed his GED and has made the best of his situation since being in jail.

Despite the Judge reducing his sentence by 20 years they say no mercy was shown.

“No, there was no mercy. I still stand behind that my son is innocent. I am still here to support him whatever decision he makes or whatever legal action can be taken ,”Antonio Mcinnis said.

Jacquan Wilson’s case is set for trial on January 31, 2017

