MELFA, Va. – A man was found dead inside a burning home in Accomack County early Thursday morning.

The Melfa Fire Department was called around 1 a.m. to respond to the fire at a home at 30098 Lankford Highway.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but later found the man deceased inside the home.

The fire was caused by the stove being left on.

The home is a total loss.