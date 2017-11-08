× Man dies from injuries in hit-and-run crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A man died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Norfolk.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street.

A man was found lying in the intersection unconscious, and he later died at the scene.

No suspect information or vehicle description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.