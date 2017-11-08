Homicide investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found dead near Newport News church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that resulted in a 15-year-old boy's death.

On November 3 at 10:40 p.m., police were advised of someone lying on the ground in a driveway in the 500 block of Marshall Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy lying on a paved pathway next to a local church parking lot. The boy suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

The victim has been identified and his family notified. Due to the victim being a minor, his identity will not be released. There is currently no suspect information in the boy's death.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).