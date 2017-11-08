× First Warning Forecast: Tracking cool and rainy weather

*** Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 3:00 PM Thursday, for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected during the hours surrounding midday high tide.***

It has been downright dreary today. We’ll continue with showers as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s. We could see some areas of fog.

Another overcast and rainy day on tap for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looks like we’ll finally see some sunshine as we head into the end of the work week. It will be a cold one though, with highs well-below normal for this time of year. Highs may not even get out of the 40s for some folks! Many will see temperatures warming to near 50.

Even chillier on Saturday, with highs in the mid and upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase for Sunday, but temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain chances increase for Monday with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Overcast and showery. (70%). Areas of fog. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog. Cloudy with showers, especially in the morning (60%). Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.