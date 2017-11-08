Rina is expected to become post-tropical by Thursday morning. The system is moving toward the north near 23 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected overnight, followed by a rapid northeastward motion on Thursday and an east-northeastward motion on Friday.

 

5:00 PM AST Wed Nov 8

Location: 40.9°N 48.6°W

Moving: N at 23 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph