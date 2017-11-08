× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temps and Rain Chances

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 AM to 3 PM today for most of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Outer Banks. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected during the hours surrounding midday high tide.

Another gloomy, rainy, and breezy day for us. Some spots are still sitting in the 40s as we head into the afternoon. There is an 80% of showers through the day until we head into overnight.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will start off at 40% for your morning drive but will gradually go down. By the afternoon we will reach a high of 60 with a mostly cloudy sky and rain chances only at 30%. We will still see minor tidal flooding Thursday afternoon with the wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph.

Friday is looking much more pleasant but chilly. Temperatures will only make it into the 40s but we will see lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain. Same story for Saturday and Sunday will warm back nearing the 60s with a 10% chance of rain.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (80%), Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (60%), Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (40%), Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rina gains strength but is moving quickly toward the north Atlantic. Rina is centered about 705 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving north at 20 mph. A turn toward the NNE is expected by this afternoon, followed by a rapid NE motion on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through tonight before weakening begins on Thursday. Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight or early Thursday morning.

11:00 AM AST Wed Nov 8

Location: 39.4°N 48.7°W

Moving: N at 21 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph