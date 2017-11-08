Driver killed trying to beat Amtrak train across tracks in Sussex County

JARRATT, Va. – A pickup truck driver was killed Wednesday while trying to beat an Amtrak train through a railroad crossing in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say an Amtrak train was approaching the railroad crossing at Route 1103 (Grigg Avenue) and Route 646 (S. Halifax Road) around 11:11 a.m.

The gated arms and warning lights at the railroad crossing were working properly, according to witnesses and the train operator.

As the train approached, a 2009 GMC pickup truck attempted to pass through the gated railroad crossing and was hit by the train.

The impact forced the truck to land several yards away, overturn and catch fire. The driver of the truck died on impact and is unrecognizable to be identified.

The Amtrak train did not derail and no passengers were injured.

36.810308 -77.468101