Could Little Debbie be getting rid of your favorite treat?

Wednesday morning the company tweeted an intriguing question…..”Which one?”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of many of their classic sweet snacks.

It is not clear if one of these snacks is really going to be discontinued but saying “one gotta go forever” hasn’t been making people too happy on social media.

Twitter users began immediately responding giving their votes for which one should get the boot.

Not the Christmas Tree Cakes!!!! They are my favorites!!!! Get rid of the honey buns! — Lisa Coleman (@hulknme) November 8, 2017

One user took a clever route and said “The one that gets stale the fastest” to which Little Debbie replied, “That is clever!”