Best Buy’s 2017 Black Friday ad has been released!

NORFOLK, Va. – Best Buy has released its 2017 Black Friday ad, a little over two weeks before the big day.

Best Buy is one of the most anticipated stores to release their Black Friday ad, along with Target and Walmart.

The store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. before reopening again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

They will start handing out tickets at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving for Doorbuster items, and are also offering most of their Black Friday items online, though there’s no guarantee they’ll last very long!

