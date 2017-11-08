Allen Iverson pulls support for new gym floor at Newport News Boys & Girls Club

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Allen Iverson is pulling together support for for a new gymnasium floor at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads.

Iverson grew up playing basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads, which is now more than 60 years old.

“The Club was one of the only places in my neighborhood that had a gym,” said Iverson. “I learned so much in that gym, beyond how to play ball.”

The Club is a safe haven for nearly 100 kids each day. The gymnasium is used for community tournaments, open court session, private rentals and by Club members each day.

However, the current floor is made of VCT tile with concrete underneath. The tiles are faded and popping up, making the floor unstable. The concrete underneath also creates a harsh landing surface for joints, which can cause “jumper’s knee,” or patellar tendinitis.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula is teaming up with Iverson to replace the old floor with Sport Court, a durable, low-maintenance performance flooring solution. The patented suspension system and locking system of Sport Court will provide lateral forgiveness, which will help reduce joint stress and fatigue and protect against concussions and injuries from falls.

The court is estimated at $60,000 and will be named Iverson Court. Iverson is working with his sponsors and partners, including Reebok, UpperDeck, Stance, and Panini America, to pull together support for local kids.

“Mentors like Poo Johnson and Calvin Hobson coached me and kept me on a path to success, and with support from them and my family, I knew I could reach any goal,” said Iverson. “I just want to provide that same opportunity to other kids in the neighborhood.”