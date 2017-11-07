HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Virginia Task Force 2 is a specialized rescue organization comprised of highly trained firefighters and rescue technicians, from various cities and departments located throughout the region. Learn more at www.vatf2.com.
We meet members of Task Force 2 back from a stormy summer on Coast Live
-
Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team deploys to Texas
-
Virginia Task Force 2 sends another team to Puerto Rico
-
Virginia task force team deploys to Puerto Rico ahead of Irma hitting
-
Virginia Task Force 2 staying in Caribbean with more in need of assistance
-
Virginia Task Force 2 returns home
-
-
Suffolk Fire & Rescue honors department members, citizens
-
Virginia Task Force 2 returns from Puerto Rico
-
Virginia Task Force 2 completes first rescue mission in Puerto Rico
-
People Taking Action: Virginia Task Force Team 2 is honored for their Hurricane relief efforts
-
Virginia Task Force is back from Puerto Rico, now they’re hard at work in Virginia Beach
-
-
Virginia to send National Guard members for Harvey rescue efforts
-
Child, two adults rescued from rip current at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
-
Frustrated first responders have to ignore Irma 911 calls